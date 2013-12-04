© yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

Electrolube global sales rise 35%

Electrolube has achieved its best ever sales performance, with global sales figures up by over 35% on 2012.

Contributing to the company’s highest growth rate in 72 years, Electrolube’s facility in China reported an over 30% increase in sales across Asia from last year and the UK, French and German offices reported total European sales are up by over 10% on 2012. The company’s long term strategy of developing specialist chemical solutions for emerging technologies and maintaining a presence for local customers in each country has proved highly successful in expanding the business and meeting the demands of its customers.



Ron Jakeman, Electrolube’s Group Managing Director, said, “2013 has been an excellent year for Electrolube. We delivered a powerful global performance throughout the year across all the markets we serve, with the highlight being that we have sold more complete solutions to manufacturers this year than ever before in our 72 year history. The launch of our new global identity, together with receiving the ISO 14001 standard for our Environmental Management System and the debut of new legislation-compliant chemical products, have created a real buzz around the brand with customers clearly delighted with our offerings and our collaborative approach to providing solutions for all of their specialist chemical requirements. Looking ahead to 2014, we will continue to invest in our business to support our ambitious plans for growth and gear the company even more intensively towards emerging technologies, product expansion and customer development.”