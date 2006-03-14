Foxconn enters graphics market

Foxconn is getting ready to enter the graphics card market. The EMS-giant will make both AMD and Nvidia revisions.

Foxconn is getting very aggressive in the computer graphics business. The first card is branded as PX7900 GTX and has clock speeds where the core works at 450MHz and the memory runs at 1320MHz. Foxconn will also start making ATI cards according to the Inquirer.