SIPLACE and DEK to become one
ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT), has entered into an agreement with Dover Printing & Identification, and Dover Corporation to acquire screen printer specialist DEK.
If approved by the antitrust authorities, ASMPT will integrate DEK into its SMT business segment which ASMPT established in 2011 when it acquired the SIPLACE SMT placement machine business from Siemens.
Through this acquisition, ASMPT continues its growth strategy to become the equipment supplier for the complete electronics production chain. In 2011, ASMPT acquired the SIPLACE placement machine business and made it part of its new SMT business segment with great success. If the transaction proceeds, the DEK team with its more than 700 employees worldwide is scheduled to be integrated into this business segment as its “Pre-Placement” division, where it will cooperate with the “Placement” division’s SIPLACE team.
The new “Pre-Placement” division will be led by Michael Brianda, who is currently the CEO of DEK. Günter Schindler, currently COO of the SIPLACE team, will take over the management of the “Placement” division, and Günter Lauber, the current SIPLACE head and CEO of ASM Assembly Systems, will be the CEO of the significantly increased SMT business segment.
“All of us look forward to welcoming the DEK team at ASMPT. We share a very similar culture of innovation. Together we will become even stronger for the benefit of current and new customers. I am confident that DEK and SIPLACE will be able to create completely new approaches in the SMT business by working together under the leadership of Günter Lauber, CEO of our SMT business segment” said WK Lee, CEO of ASMPT.
Günter Lauber, CEO of the SMT business segment: “As a team we will be able to offer not only Best-in-Class placement machines and printers. By working together, the developers and applications engineers at SIPLACE and DEK will also be able to develop consistent and transparent process chains. This will allow us to generate quality and cost benefits for the electronics production industry that other suppliers cannot offer.”
“We are very pleased about this new step in our company development. It protects the future of the DEK team and opens the door to extremely interesting prospects in the development and sale of integrated SMT solutions. The decision which has already been made guarantees our customers and partners a high level of continuity. Most of all, however, this deal will create very interesting development opportunities and potential improvements for our customers,” said Michael Brianda, CEO of DEK.
