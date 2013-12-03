© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com General | December 03, 2013
ASM staff get 20% pay increase after strike
A 22-day strike by nearly 5'000 workers at a Shenzhen factory run by Dutch semiconductor giant ASM ended last week with an agreement to increase wages and subsidies by 20 percent.
The company also agreed to hold regular talks with the workers on how to improve the company’s rules and regulations.
The strike broke out on 31 October when ASM Materials China Limited announced, without the trade union’s consent, that it would move part of the factory to a location outside Shenzhen. Thousands of workers walked off the job, held up banners and started to march through the factory, demanding a pay increase of 3'000 Yuan per month as well as compensation for relocation.
Workers complained that pay at the factory had remained stagnant for many years. One worker representative, Mr Gong, told Phoenix TV during the protest that the company would always claw back any gains made by employees when the minimum wage in Shenzhen was increased. For example, he said: “We used to have a 1'000 Yuan basic salary plus 500 Yuan in subsidies, but after the minimum wage was raised to 1'200 Yuan, the company raised the basic salary accordingly, but slashed the subsidy by 200 Yuan.”
The media coverage of the dispute generated solidarity across the border in Hong Kong. Members of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions protested at ASM’s Hong Kong headquarters on 6 November and demanded the company address the workers’ grievances. Workers also shared their experiences on Chinese social media and discussed strategies using online messaging platforms. A Shenzhen-based labour rights group also provided organizational advice and support to the striking workers.
On 20 November, ASM agreed to increase both the basic salary and subsidies by 20 percent for those employees who agreed to relocate with the company and give out a severance package, according to the law, to those who preferred not to relocate. It also promised to provide an additional housing allowance of 200 Yuan or free accommodation at the factory, as well as to open better communication channels between workers and management.
Although the deal fell short of the workers’ initial expectations, many saw it as a small victory. “The strike and protest not only got us a pay raise of 20 percent, more importantly, it also showed the workers how to defend their rights,” one worker wrote on a labour activist’s blog.
The strike broke out on 31 October when ASM Materials China Limited announced, without the trade union’s consent, that it would move part of the factory to a location outside Shenzhen. Thousands of workers walked off the job, held up banners and started to march through the factory, demanding a pay increase of 3'000 Yuan per month as well as compensation for relocation.
Workers complained that pay at the factory had remained stagnant for many years. One worker representative, Mr Gong, told Phoenix TV during the protest that the company would always claw back any gains made by employees when the minimum wage in Shenzhen was increased. For example, he said: “We used to have a 1'000 Yuan basic salary plus 500 Yuan in subsidies, but after the minimum wage was raised to 1'200 Yuan, the company raised the basic salary accordingly, but slashed the subsidy by 200 Yuan.”
The media coverage of the dispute generated solidarity across the border in Hong Kong. Members of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions protested at ASM’s Hong Kong headquarters on 6 November and demanded the company address the workers’ grievances. Workers also shared their experiences on Chinese social media and discussed strategies using online messaging platforms. A Shenzhen-based labour rights group also provided organizational advice and support to the striking workers.
On 20 November, ASM agreed to increase both the basic salary and subsidies by 20 percent for those employees who agreed to relocate with the company and give out a severance package, according to the law, to those who preferred not to relocate. It also promised to provide an additional housing allowance of 200 Yuan or free accommodation at the factory, as well as to open better communication channels between workers and management.
Although the deal fell short of the workers’ initial expectations, many saw it as a small victory. “The strike and protest not only got us a pay raise of 20 percent, more importantly, it also showed the workers how to defend their rights,” one worker wrote on a labour activist’s blog.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ This is a guest entry from GoodElectronics - International Network on Human Rights and Sustainability in Electronics
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments