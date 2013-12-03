© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

REC Silicon extends sales contract for electronic grade polysilicon

REC Silicon ASA has entered into an amendment to extend a sales contract for delivery of high purity electronic grade polysilicon from the Butte facility.

Delivery under the extended two year contract will start in the beginning of 2014, and has an estimated value of USD 70 million.



“We are very pleased to see the continued confidence in REC Silicons superior electronic grade polysilicon says CEO of REC Silicon,” Tore Torvund.



The market for electronic grade polysilicon remains weak, and REC Silicon expects continued pressure in the market for electronic grade polysilicon in 2014 compared to 2013.