Another smartwatch enters the field

The market for wearable is as vast as you want to make it; find a need and fill that need with a solution and you might have a hit. The most commercial idea at the moment has to be that of smartwatches.

Sony has several, LG is also in the game, Samsung rolled out is Galaxy Gear and then we have the Pebble. But there is one more player that we might have overlooked; called Nike.



Nike has had its Fuelband out for some time now, and just recently released an updated version; the Nike+ Fuelband SE. However, the company is reportedly already working on a completely new device that is set to be launched during the first half of 2014, reports Digitimes citing sources in Taiwan's supply chain.



The new device is – according to the report – currently in the hands of EMS provider Flextronics for trial production. Where the device is being produced is still unclear, but as information unfolds we will be sure to cover it.



We'll just have to wait see if this has more meat on it than the rumoured iWatch.