© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

TDK and entrotech agree to division acquisition

TDK Corporation has agreed to purchase of two entities of entrotech, a California-based technology materials and product company.

The acquisition was accomplished via TDK’s subsidiary, Magnecomp Precision Technology (MPT), a hard disk drive suspension supplier. The companies, entrotech and TDK also established a strategic partnership.



Under the agreement, TDK purchased two entrocomponent solutions companies, EntroComponent Solutions, LLC located in Chino, CA and EntroComponent Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd located in Singapore.



Both companies specialize in the manufacture of polymer-centric components, essential to hard disk drives (HDD) for computer and cloud storage technology. TDK and entrotech have also entered into a long-term, exclusive supply and development agreement.



“Since we started entrotech almost 13 years ago, our focus has been on developing innovations with molecules that stretch the boundaries of science and disrupt the marketplace,” said Jim McGuire, CEO of entrotech, which has been issued eleven patents and has 26 patents pending for breakthrough technology and processes.



“As an innovative market leader, TDK is the perfect partner for us. We look forward to a strong and productive partnership,” said Steve Gasparrelli, president of EntroComponent Solutions.