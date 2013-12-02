© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

B&B Electronics promotes EMEA MD Jerry O’Gorman to CEO

Sean Harrigan has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of B&B Electronics, and the Board has named Jerry O’Gorman, previously the Managing Director of EMEA Operations, as the company’s new CEO.

The CEO’s office will remain at B&B Electronics’ headquarters in Ottawa, IL, and O’Gorman will work from there as he assumes his new responsibilities. The company expects to appoint a new Managing Director for the EMEA operations in the coming weeks.



“The Board has complete confidence that Jerry is the right person to be our next CEO,” said Andrew Snyder, Director of Graham Partners, B&B Electronics’ owners. “He has been an outstanding leader and has almost doubled our EMEA revenue over his seven years. Plus, Jerry already knows the business and customers so he can step in and be immediately effective.”



Harrigan became CEO at B&B Electronics in March of 2011. He now leaves the company to pursue other professional opportunities.