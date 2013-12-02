© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

LPKF Laser Welding in Fürth - Move to new premises completed

LPKF moved its production facilities ten kilometers from Erlangen to Fürth. The last remaining administration and applications development staff have now also unpacked their boxes after the move.

“We have made huge progress. All the employees in the Laser Welding Division have been working at the new location in Fürth since 25 November,” says the delighted LPKF Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ingo Bretthauer. This was also urgently needed, given the continuous double-figure growth rates enjoyed by the Laser Welding Division. The new building boasts around 10,000 square meters of production space, more than twice as much as in the old premises. The Application Center for the optimization of customer-specific processes has also expanded.



Instead of early 2014, everything is up and running in November 2013. The existing building required some minor modifications to bring it into line with today’s requirements. The construction work on the new extension for administration and laboratories will start in early 2014, and is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. Temporary space in office and system containers in the production building will be used in the meantime.



Performance has already been boosted since the production department moved to the site in August. “We have gained a much higher level of flexibility thanks to the additional space at our disposal,” explains Frank Brunnecker, Senior Vice President Laser Welding Division. He also expects a significant reduction in lead times because of the new options now available for production planning.