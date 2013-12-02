© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Oerlikon Balzers expands foot print in Asia

Oerlikon Balzers is continuing to expand its footprint in Asia and is opening its first coating center in the Philippines.

With this new center, Oerlikon Balzers' service network now comprises of 93 coating centers in 34 countries. In addition, the Segment is expanding its service portfolio at one existing center in the region: In Korea, coating and reconditioning of tools will complement coating services.



In the coating business, proximity to the customer is a key success factor. For this reason, the expansion of its footprint in existing and new markets is an integral element in Oerlikon Balzers' growth strategy. In particular, the company is directing its attention to Asia, which is already home to around one-third of the Segment's coating centers.



The most recent expansion effort is scheduled to begin in the Philippines: In December 2013, Oerlikon Balzers will open its first coating center in the country in the city of Laguna, which is located near the capital of Manila. "After serving our customers in the Philippines from Singapore for the last five years, we decided to open our own center in the country in order to be even closer to our customers and to significantly reduce service times," Dr. Hans Brändle, CEO of Oerlikon Balzers, said in explaining the decision.