Mydata receives order for two LRS15000 mask writers

Micronic Mydata has received order for two mask writers for display applications from a customer in Asia.

The first system is scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter 2013 and the second in the end of 2014. This order is within the assessment for sales in 2013 of approximately SEK 950 million (approx EUR 106.7 million), which was published on 25 November.



“It is a pleasure to be able to offer our customer systems that meet their need for production capacity”, said Lena Olving, president and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB. “These systems are not designed for the most advanced display applications, instead they are industry standard systems and mainly used in volume production.”