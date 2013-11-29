© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Deswell Names Edward So Kin Chung as Chief Executive Officer

Deswell Industries has appointed of Edward So Kin Chung as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2013. Mr. So replaces Mr. Franki Tse Shing Fung who has resigned for personal reasons.

Mr. So has been in the electronic manufacturing industry internationally and in China for more than 15 years and has been with Deswell for 8 years. He was recently appointed Managing Director of the electronics division. Previously, Mr. So spent five years at Peavey Electronics in increasing roles of responsibility and prior to that was employed at HSBC.