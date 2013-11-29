© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Compal completes merger with Compal Communications

Compal Electronics has completed the cash tender offer to purchase a majority stake in the handset subsidiary Compal Communications, Inc. (CCI).

Compal is now the majority stake holder with 90.39% of the shares in CCI. After merger, Compal will be the surviving company and CCI will be dissolved. The surviving company’s name will remain as “Compal Electronics Inc.”



To align with the future growth, Compal will leverage CCI’s expertise in wireless communication to fully integrate R&D, manufacturing, and financial resources. The aim is to make Compal a “one-stop-shop” for smartphone, tablet, notebook, AIO and display, which would differentiate the company from its industry peers.



“Looking forward, Compal will stands on the solid foundation of NB PCs and accelerate into smart devices to create more synergies. By executing faster product diversification to achieve larger scale and profitability, Compal is heading to the next milestone. Meanwhile, Compal will be continuously committed to improve the long-term corporate value and shareholder return,” the company writes in a press release.