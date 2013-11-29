© vladek-dreamstime.com

Komax acquires majority stake in SLE

Komax Wire's acquisition of SLE quality engineering expands its range and augments in processing wires for high-frequency data transmission in automobiles.

Komax has held a 30 percent stake in SLE quality engineering GmbH und Co. KG since March 2011. As part of an orderly succession process, Komax will now acquire a majority holding as of 1 January 2014. The company will be affiliated to the Wire business unit.



In view of SLE quality engineering's extensive expertise in the development and production of semi-automatic equipment for processing coaxial cables and four-wire lines, in micrograph laboratories and in crimp force monitoring systems, the company's products represent a further valuable extension of Komax Wire's already extensive product range. In return, Komax Wire will support SLE quality engineering by making available its acknowledged competencies in all areas of wire processing along with its global sales and service network.