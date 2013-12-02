© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

SAI adds customers and expands team

Spectrum Assembly, Inc. has added several new customers spanning from Medical, water management systems with electromechanical back panel to wireless networking.

The first is a new medical customer with a complex electromechanical assembly project requiring optical alignment and specialized calibration and functional testing.



The second project involves a water management system project which includes an electromechanical back panel. The third involves a wireless networking product.



However, the biggest area of growth has been in LED lighting products, both in terms of low voltage and high voltage applications. In the low voltage realm, product applications that SAI is building include:



Production volumes have also increased. Typical project volumes now average 5-10K/month per customer. The Company has added two technicians to support the increased capabilities and levels of business driven by this growth.



“We continue to pursue additional opportunities. More and more we are seeing companies looking for a local or regional partners who can provide convenient and responsive support,” Alexandra Topp, Sales and Marketing Manager.