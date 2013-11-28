© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

SAI adds wire bonding capability

Spectrum Assembly, Inc. has added wire bonding and encapsulation capability to better support customer needs.

Equipment includes a Hesse and Knipps Wire Bondjet 820 unit, a Century Series Nordson Asymtek dispensing system for epoxy and a Metcal APR5000 soldering system for rework.



“We can now dispense die attach adhesive, affix the die, wire bond and then encapsulate the wire-bonded modules. This new equipment will help SAI separate itself from other contract manufacturing firms,” said Adrian Nishimoto, SAI’s Operations Manager.



“We look forward to offering this capability to additional customers with chip-onboard requirements,” said Alexandra Topp, Sales and Marketing Manager.