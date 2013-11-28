© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com

Harting hits record revenues

Harting is very satisfied with its performance in the financial year 2012/2013 (Oct. 1st 2012 – Sept. 30th 2013). “We have realized new record revenues”, says Philip Harting, Senior Vice President Connectivity & Networks.

The Espelkamp-based company also set a record in terms of personnel levels. By September 2013, the company had more than 3'800 employees worldwide and had created 200 new jobs during year.



Order intake increased by two digits during the last financial year compared to the previous year. “We are all delighted by these fantastic results”, Philip Harting added.



Harting anticipates strong growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding Asian markets, particularly in China. “We are expanding our production capacities in China which will bring us even closer to key customers in future”, remarked Philip Harting.