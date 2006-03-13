Fabless semiconductor sales grew 9.7%

The sales of semiconductors from fabless companies grew last year by 9.7%. That's more than the average growth of the semiconductor sales which from last yera was 6.8%.

The fabless chip firms accounted for about 18 percent of the global semiconductor sales last year with its $40 billion of $227 billion in total.



Qualcomm is the largest fabless company with its sales of $3.5 billion. Second and third are Broadcom and Sandisk with $2.7 billion and $2.4 billion respectively.