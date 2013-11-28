© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Altrics adds Portuguese manufacturing site

French EMS provider, Altrics, is expanding its footprint with a new production site in Braga, Portugal. The new entity – Altrics PT – will allow the group to grow in terms of production capacity and thus cope with the growth of its business.

The new complex is dedicated to mid volume production of high-tech and is also set to cooperate with the entity's in France.



"We are in the Euro zone, the country offers an efficient logistics environment, such as a new motorway network. Client's are able to conduct an audit within a day, says Damien Rossignon CEO of Altrics. All administrative task such sales, purchases, supplies and industrialization will be based in Rosheim (France).