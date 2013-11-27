© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Leti in MEMS research collaboration with Omron

While Leti has a Tokyo office and has partnered with Japanese companies and research organizations for many years, the agreement is Leti’s first collaboration with a Japanese MEMS producer.

“OMRON is looking forward to this collaboration with Leti in the field of MEMS,” said Yoshio Sekiguchi, senior general manager at OMRON’s Micro Devices HQ. “We see true synergies between our MEMS division and Leti’s world-leading operations in this field.”



Leti has one Europe’s largest MEMS R&D lab on one site, with more than 150 engineers, technicians, Ph.D. students and post-doc researchers working on projects for consumer applications and mobile phones, and for the automotive, space, defense and health markets.



“We are excited about working with OMRON’s MEMS division, which is a worldwide leader in this technology,” said Julien Arcamone, MEMS business development manager at Leti. “This agreement underscores the quality of Leti’s advanced offerings for the global MEMS market, as well as its growing portfolio of international partners.”