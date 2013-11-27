© Zollner Elektronik

Zollner with new factory in Costa Rica

Zollner Elektronik AG continues its expansion strategy. The 18th production facility of group is currently being built in Costa Rica.

The strategy of "local for local"- produce where the customers need the support - is consequently followed. The purpose of the facility is to provide an easy access to markets in the Americas. It is also to support the production facility in Milpitas, California.



Zollner gave Costa Rica the preference over other countries due to the well-educated staff, the logistically convenient location and the fact that Costa Rica is already home to market leaders, customers and partners of Zollner Elektronik AG, a press release states.



Establishing a production facility in Cartago is a strategic business expansion and the continuation of organic growth. The facility is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2014 .