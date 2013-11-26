© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

BlackBerry CFO steps down, along with other executives

BlackBerry CFO, Brian Bidulka, is stepping down. Bidulka will stay on as a special advisor to the CEO for the remainder of the fiscal year to assist the the transition.

James Yersh, who has worked at BlackBerry since 2008, previously served as Senior Vice President, Controller and as the Company’s head of Compliance, is replacing Brian Bidulka as the company's new CFO.



However, Brian Bidulka is not the only BlackBerry executive jumping ship. Kristian Tear, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, and Frank Boulben, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, will also leave the company.