Flextronics winners on Verigo's strategy

Agilent Technology's spun-off ATE subsidiary Verigo has changed its strategy to put more of its products into outsourcing.

Agilents subsidiary Verigo who manufactures and develops ATE ( Automatic Test Equipment) has been struggling with red numbers for quite a while. The company will now make an IPO which they hope will bring in some $115 million to the company. As a part of the refocus of the business the company will also outsource its manufacturing and has recently signed a strategic partnership with Flextronics.