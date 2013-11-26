© luchschen dreamstime.com

New customer for Cencorp

Finland-based Cencorp has signed an agreement with a new customer. The name of the Japanese company has been kept confidential.

Based on the agreement Cencorp will deliver an advanced production automation solution to a well known Japanese customer operating in the electronics industry. The value of the order is ca. EUR 0.7 million.



Cencorp believes that this agreement is a beginning of longer cooperation and "is a proof of Cencorp's capability to meet automation requirements of mostdemanding customers with innovative and competitive solutions", a press release states.