© wizzyfx dreamstime.com Analysis | November 26, 2013
Growth of semi market for major home appliances to double
Propelled by robust sales of major home appliances, the global market for semiconductors used in these products is expected to see its growth rate rise by nearly double this year compared to 2012, according to IHS.
Total semiconductor revenue for major home appliances will reach an estimated $2.6 billion when the year concludes, up from $2.3 billion in 2012. The market is pegged to grow more than 12 percent this year, almost twice the 6.8 percent rise posted in 2012.
Double-digit increases will continue in 2014 and 2015, after which growth will settle down to the still-high 9 percent range during the following two years. By 2017, semiconductor revenue for this market will be worth $3.8 billion.
“The strong performance of the major home appliances industry is fueling a similar trend in the semiconductor market,” said Dinesh Kithany, senior analyst for home appliance research at IHS. “Just as consumers—especially those in the emerging countries—have been spending more freely on major home appliances, the semiconductor market for appliances is being pulled along in corresponding healthy fashion, also supported by an increase in the use of electronics in these devices.”
Power semiconductors will be the largest and fastest-growing chip segment within the forecast period, with 12 percent annual growth projected from 2012 to 2017. In particular, IGBT modules (IPMs – Intelligent Power Modules) and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) discretes will be in high demand, due to the increasing use of inverter-based variable-speed motor control technology. The inverter-based technology increases energy efficiency by controlling the speed of the motor and also helps in reducing noise levels during an appliance’s operation.
While 8-bit micros will dominate the microcontrollers market, 32-bit versions will grow quickest from 2012 to 2017, thanks to their intensified use in electronic displays, touch controls, sensors and inverter-based technology within major home appliances. Total microcontroller revenue will reach an estimated $700 million by the end of 2013.
Among appliances, room air conditioners and washing machines are the largest users of semiconductors, accounting for more than 60 percent of the industry’s chip revenue in 2013.
Other growth drivers for the major home appliance semiconductor trade include the widening use of electronic displays, touch controls and sensor technology; an increased need for better power management; and the adoption of smart grids or smart-meters as well as networked or connected appliances as major home appliance suppliers sharpen focus on product innovation and marketing initiatives.
Double-digit increases will continue in 2014 and 2015, after which growth will settle down to the still-high 9 percent range during the following two years. By 2017, semiconductor revenue for this market will be worth $3.8 billion.
“The strong performance of the major home appliances industry is fueling a similar trend in the semiconductor market,” said Dinesh Kithany, senior analyst for home appliance research at IHS. “Just as consumers—especially those in the emerging countries—have been spending more freely on major home appliances, the semiconductor market for appliances is being pulled along in corresponding healthy fashion, also supported by an increase in the use of electronics in these devices.”
Power semiconductors will be the largest and fastest-growing chip segment within the forecast period, with 12 percent annual growth projected from 2012 to 2017. In particular, IGBT modules (IPMs – Intelligent Power Modules) and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) discretes will be in high demand, due to the increasing use of inverter-based variable-speed motor control technology. The inverter-based technology increases energy efficiency by controlling the speed of the motor and also helps in reducing noise levels during an appliance’s operation.
While 8-bit micros will dominate the microcontrollers market, 32-bit versions will grow quickest from 2012 to 2017, thanks to their intensified use in electronic displays, touch controls, sensors and inverter-based technology within major home appliances. Total microcontroller revenue will reach an estimated $700 million by the end of 2013.
Among appliances, room air conditioners and washing machines are the largest users of semiconductors, accounting for more than 60 percent of the industry’s chip revenue in 2013.
Other growth drivers for the major home appliance semiconductor trade include the widening use of electronic displays, touch controls and sensor technology; an increased need for better power management; and the adoption of smart grids or smart-meters as well as networked or connected appliances as major home appliance suppliers sharpen focus on product innovation and marketing initiatives.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments