Design and 3G in Italian Mini-PC

An Italian mini laptop powered with turbo 3G will conquer the "high-end" segment within mobile computers for Dialoque.

The "Flybook" is a light-weight laptop of about 1,100 grams containing among others Intels latest dual core mobile processor. Flybook is developed and manufactured by Italian Holbe Dialogue Europe. Recently the company bought at factory in Taiwan where the company has its manufacturing.



So far the Flybook has been sold in 50,000 units since late 2004. The company expects the sales to reach 6000-7000 units this year on the Swedish market and about 10,000 during the next year. Dialogue has a target to reach 0.5% of the global PC market.



The Flybook will be showcased at the CeBIT fair in Hannover where the company will have a 500 sqm show.



The target for the Flybook is the high-end segment and there has been an obvious focus on the design. Talks have been initiated with the fashion houses Prada and Gucci for coperations within accessories for the Flybook.