© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Fideltronik expands again

Polish EMS-provider, Fideltronik, will build a new facility – in connection with the existing one – at the production campus in Sucha Beskidzka in the south of Poland.

The new facility will be constructed on a 5'000 sq.m. plot, located directly to the existing factory in Sucha Beskidzka. The new Facility will be a three storey building, with a grand total of 9'600 sq.m., space, designed for logistic and production functions.



Administrative proceedings and preparation processes has been completed and construction will start in early 2014. The facility is expected completed in 2015 and will be the main production building in the Sucha Beskidzka industrial campus.