Incap implements new management structure

As a part of its turnaround program Incap Corporation's Board of Directors has today confirmed the Group's new management structure.

The factories gain an increased role in the very core of the business having full responsibility for plant-specific sales, sourcing, financial controlling and quality. At the same time, functions in corporate level are downsized to a minimum.



The role of unit managers is emphasized in the new structure. Mr Murthy Munipalli will continue to act as the head of the Tumkur factory and the operations in India. Mrs Siret Kegel, who has previously acted as Quality Director of the Group, takes now full responsibility for the Kuressaare factory. Mr Vesa Tammela continues as the head of the Vaasa factory.



In the corporate level, Ms Kirsti Parvi continues to act as the CFO, Mrs Susanna Pyykkö as the HR Manager and Mr Priit Kadastik as the IT Manager.



The Group's management team includes besides the persons mentioned above, also the Group's CEO Fredrik Berghel, who is the chairman of the management team.