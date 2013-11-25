© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

Aspocomp lowers its net sales forecast for 2013

Due to a weakening demand situation towards the end of the year Aspocomp lowers its net sales forecast for 2013.

According to the new forecast net sales in 2013 is expected to amount to EUR 19-20 million. The guidance for the operating result remains unchanged and it is still anticipated to be EUR -1.0-0.0 million.



In its previous outlook (June 12, 2013) Aspocomp estimated net sales in 2013 to amount to EUR 20-23 million and operating result to EUR -1.0-0.0 million.