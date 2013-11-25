© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Production has stopped at Polish Fagor plant

Since September of 2013, production at Fagor's Polish subsidiary, FagorMastercook, has been gradually phased out. As of now, production has stopped and the employees are on leave.

The Polish subsidiary filed for bankruptcy on October 30th. A workers' group - formed on the initiative of Ilona Antoniszyn-Klik, the Deputy Minister of Economy - was formed to assist the employees during this time.



In September there were talks of a joint venture between Chinese Haier and Fagor. The two companies would invest in a new plant in Poland, something that is no longer on the table.



The Polish Fagor plant is rumored to be an easy sell, but so far, no official bids have been made. Potential investors are Whirpool, Electrolux, Bosch Siemens Haushaltsgeräte, as well as Asian companies like LG or Samsung. However, none of these companies have confirmed anything.