© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Apple buys Kinect chip developer PrimeSense for 350 MUSD

Apple has signed an agreement to aquire Isael-based PrimeSense Ltd, a company specialising in developing chip for three-dimensional machine vision.

The total sum for the aquisitions is set to be 350 million dollars. Apple is not the only tech giant interested in the technology. Primesense's solutions previously helped power the Microsoft Xbox Kinect, a device capable of ”seeing” the user in 3D.



What Apple intends with the purchase remains unclear. An Apple spokesperson told Reuters:



"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."