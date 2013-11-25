© homiel-dreamstime.com

Micronic Mydata adjusts its outlook downwards

Swedish Micronic Mydata adjusts its sales outlook downwards for 2013. The company's new assessment for sales is approximately EUR 106.5 million, down from EUR 134.6 million.

“There is a need for production capacity among our customers but it is hard to predict when a customer will take the final decision to place an order.” said Lena Olving, president and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB. ”Our assessment is that time now is too short to secure delivery during 2013. The difference compared with the earlier assessment consists of both mask writers for display applications and also an assessment that the incipient recovery in SMT is somewhat slower and does not have the estimated impact on the company’s sales this year.”