Foxconn to build two facilities in the US

Terry Gou's statement about wanting to invest more into Foxconn's manufacturing capabilities in the US is expanding even further. Materialising from a statement to a USD 40 million investment in Pennsylvania.

Foxconn plans to invest some USD 40 million to develop robotics in Pennsylvania. Hon Hai Precision Industry (the parent company of Foxconn), will build two manufacturing facilities – worth USD 30 million – for components aimed for telecommunications equipment and internet servers, reports Bloomberg.



Also, the EMS-giant will shuffle in another USD 10 million for R&D at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University.



With this investment, Foxconn plans to create 500 new job positions in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company already has a set-up in Harrisburg, where it employs some 30 people, the report continues.