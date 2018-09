TEC Gothenburg: Exhibition almost sold out

© Evertiq

Evertiq is know for its news network, but did you know that we are also organising a mingle-event for the electronics industry every year?

The idea - born long ago - started taking shape in 2011, when we held the first ever TEC (The Evertiq Conference) in Lund. The university city in southern Sweden has been the host of 3 events so far and it is - not to be too vaunt about it - growing more successful every year.That is also the reason why we decided to expand a little. On January 30, 2014, we will therefore open the doors to TEC in Gothenburg (Sweden). The table top exhibition that accompanies the event, held at the Hotel Best Western Arken, is almost sold out . Any of you thinking the trip is worthwhile making may need to hurry up.So what is the purpose of this event, you might ask. It is designed to be a meeting point for customers and colleagues alike. The stage will be filled with interesting presentations about the industry, what the market for passive components looks like, etc. to name just a few teasers.Visitors are admitted free of charge, but we ask for prior registration TEC Gothenburg in 2014 sponsored by Bejoken, National Instruments and Flextronics SBS.