© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 21, 2013
Exova Metech acquires GSMobile Calibration
Exova Metech has acquired GSMobile Calibration of the Czech Republic. The move will facilitate growth of the Sweden-based Exova Metech business into a range of new sectors in Eastern Europe.
GSMobile Calibration is an ISO 17025 accredited calibration service provider specialising in RF and Microwave, supporting the telecoms and electronics sectors within the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Romania and Poland.
The acquisition gives Exova Metech access to additional skills and technologies including a unique implant model which enables the delivery of calibration services within the customers’ own premises. It also represents significant expansion of the Exova Metech footprint and follows on from acquisitions earlier this year in Sweden and Finland.
Growth in demand for calibration within the telecoms and electronics industries is being seen across the world within highly specialised technology, and this move allows Exova Metech to diversify into the aerospace, automotive, defence and CEM sectors within Central and Eastern Europe. This acquisition will sit alongside existing Exova operations within the Czech Republic which offer specialist materials testing services to the Aerospace industry, the company states in a press release.
Hans Åberg, managing director of Exova Metech, comments: “GSMobile Calibration sits well in the portfolio of technically demanding services that Exova Metech already provides within RF and Microwave calibration and metrology. The new operation complements our level of quality and innovation, and creates a one stop shop for new and existing customers in Eastern Europe.
“The GSMobile Calibration acquisition confirms our commitment to the continued growth of our geographical footprint through strategic acquisitions in key markets”.
Exova Metech, headquartered in Sweden, is the leading third party calibration, test and measurement provider in Europe. The business employs more than 300 staff in 18 locations including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway, serving customers in sectors including aerospace, defence, transport and energy.
The GSMobile Calibration business was established in 2004 by founder, Drew Nimmo and two business partners and was the first UKAS (now CAI) accredited facility for RF and Microwave measurement in the Czech Republic.
The acquisition gives Exova Metech access to additional skills and technologies including a unique implant model which enables the delivery of calibration services within the customers’ own premises. It also represents significant expansion of the Exova Metech footprint and follows on from acquisitions earlier this year in Sweden and Finland.
Growth in demand for calibration within the telecoms and electronics industries is being seen across the world within highly specialised technology, and this move allows Exova Metech to diversify into the aerospace, automotive, defence and CEM sectors within Central and Eastern Europe. This acquisition will sit alongside existing Exova operations within the Czech Republic which offer specialist materials testing services to the Aerospace industry, the company states in a press release.
Hans Åberg, managing director of Exova Metech, comments: “GSMobile Calibration sits well in the portfolio of technically demanding services that Exova Metech already provides within RF and Microwave calibration and metrology. The new operation complements our level of quality and innovation, and creates a one stop shop for new and existing customers in Eastern Europe.
“The GSMobile Calibration acquisition confirms our commitment to the continued growth of our geographical footprint through strategic acquisitions in key markets”.
Exova Metech, headquartered in Sweden, is the leading third party calibration, test and measurement provider in Europe. The business employs more than 300 staff in 18 locations including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway, serving customers in sectors including aerospace, defence, transport and energy.
The GSMobile Calibration business was established in 2004 by founder, Drew Nimmo and two business partners and was the first UKAS (now CAI) accredited facility for RF and Microwave measurement in the Czech Republic.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments