Exova Metech acquires GSMobile Calibration

Exova Metech has acquired GSMobile Calibration of the Czech Republic. The move will facilitate growth of the Sweden-based Exova Metech business into a range of new sectors in Eastern Europe.

GSMobile Calibration is an ISO 17025 accredited calibration service provider specialising in RF and Microwave, supporting the telecoms and electronics sectors within the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Romania and Poland.



The acquisition gives Exova Metech access to additional skills and technologies including a unique implant model which enables the delivery of calibration services within the customers’ own premises. It also represents significant expansion of the Exova Metech footprint and follows on from acquisitions earlier this year in Sweden and Finland.



Growth in demand for calibration within the telecoms and electronics industries is being seen across the world within highly specialised technology, and this move allows Exova Metech to diversify into the aerospace, automotive, defence and CEM sectors within Central and Eastern Europe. This acquisition will sit alongside existing Exova operations within the Czech Republic which offer specialist materials testing services to the Aerospace industry, the company states in a press release.







Hans Åberg, managing director of Exova Metech, comments: “GSMobile Calibration sits well in the portfolio of technically demanding services that Exova Metech already provides within RF and Microwave calibration and metrology. The new operation complements our level of quality and innovation, and creates a one stop shop for new and existing customers in Eastern Europe.







“The GSMobile Calibration acquisition confirms our commitment to the continued growth of our geographical footprint through strategic acquisitions in key markets”.



Exova Metech, headquartered in Sweden, is the leading third party calibration, test and measurement provider in Europe. The business employs more than 300 staff in 18 locations including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway, serving customers in sectors including aerospace, defence, transport and energy.







The GSMobile Calibration business was established in 2004 by founder, Drew Nimmo and two business partners and was the first UKAS (now CAI) accredited facility for RF and Microwave measurement in the Czech Republic.