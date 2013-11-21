© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

TT electronics-IMS receive Nadcap accreditation

TT electronics integrated manufacturing services (IMS) has been awarded Nadcap accreditation in its Rogerstone, South Wales facility.

The Nadcap accreditation has been awarded in the category of Electronics Technologies - AC7120, for the company’s electronic prinNadcap Logoted circuit board assembly (PCBA). The Rogerstone facility is TT electronics-IMS’ second facility to be awarded with Nadcap accreditation, as part of an ongoing global quality roadmap designed to meet the needs of customers in the aerospace sector.



Following a stringent auditing procedure, the Nadcap process and product certification is awarded by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), the only auditing company approved by the aerospace industry to offer official certification audits.



TT electronics-IMS Divisional Chief Executive, John Molloy said, “Nadcap is recognised as the benchmark for the highest standard of manufacturing quality among aerospace and defence suppliers. At TT electronics-IMS we provide our customers with the assurance that their products are built with strict adherence to quality, reliability and safety standards. We take great pride in telling our customers we are Nadcap accredited. Our North American facility is targeted to join our China and UK facilities in achieving Nadcap accreditation by the end of this year.”



“We are extremely proud of this recognition for our efforts in Rogerstone, South Wales. News of Nadcap accreditation has been well received by our customers here in the UK and in Europe, as they see the mutual benefits of partnering with a global supplier that stands for the Nadcap ethos,” said TT electronics-IMS, UK Managing Director, Gary Allen.