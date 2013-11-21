© Koh Young America

New engineers at Koh Young America

Koh Young America (KYA) has appointed two new engineers, David Nemeth and Derek Barton, to its direct service staff. Headquartered out of the new Chandler office.

They will be responsible for handling equipment service issues and process development assistance for Koh Young America’s growing customer base in the Americas, according to Harry Yun, KYA General Manager.



“Just as we recently expanded our facility to accommodate KYA’s growth, so also are we adding new skilled engineering professionals to maintain our dedicated commitment to customer service and support,” Harry Yun stated. “We welcome David and Derek to the KYA team.” Both engineers have more than 10 years’ experience in SMT.



David Nemeth will mainly support customers in Florida and nearby states; Derek Barton will primarily support customers in Illinois and adjacent states.



“Koh Young now has nine field applications engineers directly supporting our valued customers across the US and Canada,” Harry Yun added, “And we plan to continue to expand our customer service and support capabilities.”