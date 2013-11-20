© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Hundreds of workers protesting in China after Microsoft/Nokia deal

Protests started outside one of Nokia's Chinese factories, forcing riot police and security guards to the facility in Dongguan.

The workers are protesting outside the factory against unfair compensations, according to Reuters. The workers claimed that they were battling new contracts that is worsening the employment terms.



Riot police was called to the facility and several protesters got arrested. Nokia issued a statement to Reuters, saying that the company is talking to the protestors.



A source at Nokia told Reuters that even though no layoffs are expected as a result of the Microsoft-deal, a group of workers took this as an opportunity to demand severance packages.



The workers on the other hand are claiming that thousands are affected by the worsening terms and lack of communications from the management.