Ericsson receives Japanese order

eMobile, a new entrant to the Japanese 3G market, has selected Ericsson as the prime supplier of its new WCDMA/HSDPA network.

The Ericsson-supplied network will enable eMobile to aggressively enter the market with premium quality and high-speed mobile broadband services. The agreement involves WCDMA 1.7GHz radio networks in the most populated areas of Japan, such as Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, and a complete nationwide core network, including Ericsson's world leading service-aware packet core and mobile softswitch solution. Fast roll-out will enable eMobile, a subsidiary company of eAccess, to launch commercial services in March 2007.



Sachio Semmoto, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eMobile, says: "We have selected Ericsson as our partner because of its well-regarded track record in the global market, its experience in Japan and its state-of-the-art and flexible support system. eMobile can now start addressing the challenge of drastically innovating the mobile market in Japan. We hope this partnership will be a big help to our business development."



Carl-Henric Svanberg, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "We are honored to be the prime partner in the creation of a new, leading operator in Japan, the most advanced and quality-driven market in the world. We will support eMobile's ambition with both our state-of-the-art technology and our global experience as the WCDMA/HSPDA leader."