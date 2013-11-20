© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

Terry Gou – could move high-end manufacturing to US

Hon Hai Precision Industry's Terry Gou is reportedly considering moving high-end manufacturing to the US. Something that could be a “win-win” for both Taiwan and the US.

After a visit to the San Francisco Bay Area, Gou stated that he is considering an expansion of the investment in the US, reports The China Post, citing Chinese-language media.



The new focus of increasing the employment of higher educated people, announced by the US, is one of the reasons behind the consideration for the move, the report continues.