Nokia - Microsoft deal approved

Nokia's shareholders have decided to confirm and approve the sale of substantially all of Nokia's Devices & Services business to Microsoft. More than 99 % of the votes cast at the meeting were in favour of this proposal.

"This is a significant step forward for Nokia. We are delighted that shareholders have given us overwhelmingly strong support to proceed with this transformative agreement," said Nokia Board Chairman and interim CEO, Risto Siilasmaa. "Today's vote brings us closer to completing a transaction which will mark the beginning of the next chapter in Nokia's near 150-year history, offering the potential of greater value for shareholders," he said.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction was originally announced on September 3, 2013.