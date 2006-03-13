Freescale to increase in India

Freescale Semiconductor will increase its operations in india and is expected to reach a headcount in engineers of about 1,500.

Freescale has now bought manufacturing space of about 30,000 sqm in Noida where it is planning to develop SoC components. Within four years Freescale is expected to reach a workforce of 1,500 engineers.



Freescale told the Swedish electronics journal Elektronik i Norden that they have been present in India for about 20 years and now wants to take benefit of the good supply of skilled engineers in the country.