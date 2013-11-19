© Samsung

No run for the shops, but still a success?

Samsung Electronics has sold 800'000 of its Galaxy Gear watches since its debut two months ago.

Gear sales have been better than expectations. The official Samsung announcement dispels a rumor originally reporting that only 50'000 had been sold.



The Galaxy Gear - hyped massively by Samsung - launched in September. Market expectations were reserved given the fact that a rather high USD 300 price tag, limited functionality and poor battery life were considered as 'off putting' to potential buyers. Furthermore, the device was also initially limited to connectivity with the Galaxy Note 3 smartphone, but support for the Galaxy S3, S4 and Note 2 was eventually added.



As there are not may devices like the Gear around (speculations about a similar device coming out of Cupertino are running wild, but are not confirmed), the 800'000 unit have to be seen as a success. Or, as Samsung would put it, 'the best selling smartwatch to date'.



As said before Apple has been rumoured to work on designs for smartwatch (iWatch is the name used in rumours for it), which should have similar features. However, it is said that it would focus more on the health sector, with focus on biometrics and health information feedback.