Harwin invests GBP 500k in manufacturing investment

Harwin has invested GBP 500,000 at its Portsmouth manufacturing headquarters. The investment strengthens a 30 year relationship with automatic stamping press maker, Bruderer.

Explains Paul McGuinness, Harwin’s Operations Director: “This new technology removes the need for a separate development press. It enables us to put new tools through at the lowest stroke rate and at full press capacity – allowing us to identify any issues before flicking a switch on full production. This approach brings many advantages: increased efficiency; reduced costs; less space required and even logistics benefits since tools have to be transported less.”



“This is a really exciting project and we’re delighted to bring a world first in machine technology to the UK, which will help a forward looking manufacturer expand and create jobs”, explained Adrian Haller, Managing Director at Bruderer UK.



McGuiness concluded: “A large part of our focus is on developing high reliability components that go into innovative applications, such as nano-satellites, top-tier auto-sport and even NASA’s Robonaut. This new investment and others we have planned give us the capability to continue to lead from the front, not to mention a host of efficiency and cost savings as we continue to invest in our UK manufacturing facility.”

Picture (Left to right): Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK), Paul McGuinness (Harwin)