© Harwin Electronics Production | November 19, 2013
Harwin invests GBP 500k in manufacturing investment
Harwin has invested GBP 500,000 at its Portsmouth manufacturing headquarters. The investment strengthens a 30 year relationship with automatic stamping press maker, Bruderer.
Explains Paul McGuinness, Harwin’s Operations Director: “This new technology removes the need for a separate development press. It enables us to put new tools through at the lowest stroke rate and at full press capacity – allowing us to identify any issues before flicking a switch on full production. This approach brings many advantages: increased efficiency; reduced costs; less space required and even logistics benefits since tools have to be transported less.”
“This is a really exciting project and we’re delighted to bring a world first in machine technology to the UK, which will help a forward looking manufacturer expand and create jobs”, explained Adrian Haller, Managing Director at Bruderer UK.
McGuiness concluded: “A large part of our focus is on developing high reliability components that go into innovative applications, such as nano-satellites, top-tier auto-sport and even NASA’s Robonaut. This new investment and others we have planned give us the capability to continue to lead from the front, not to mention a host of efficiency and cost savings as we continue to invest in our UK manufacturing facility.”
-----
Picture (Left to right): Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK), Paul McGuinness (Harwin)
“This is a really exciting project and we’re delighted to bring a world first in machine technology to the UK, which will help a forward looking manufacturer expand and create jobs”, explained Adrian Haller, Managing Director at Bruderer UK.
McGuiness concluded: “A large part of our focus is on developing high reliability components that go into innovative applications, such as nano-satellites, top-tier auto-sport and even NASA’s Robonaut. This new investment and others we have planned give us the capability to continue to lead from the front, not to mention a host of efficiency and cost savings as we continue to invest in our UK manufacturing facility.”
-----
Picture (Left to right): Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK), Paul McGuinness (Harwin)
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments