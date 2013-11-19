© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Connect Group: Sales as forecast with small profit

Connect Group NV posted net sales of EUR 29.7 million in the 3rd quarter of 2013 (EUR 31.7 million in the 3rd quarter of 2012).

The operational result (EBIT) and the net result were both positive. The order book was EUR 84 million as of 30 September 2013 (EUR 83 million at 30 June 2013).



Following the reorganisations of the last several months, Connect Group returned to profitability in the 3rd quarter on sales of around EUR 30 million. Connect Group expects in the next quarters a slight increase in sales and enhanced results due to new customers and the further effect of cost savings. The general trend in the electronics markets remains however restrained, and the resulting uncertainty of the markets continues to bear down on outlooks.