© ermess dreamstime.com

Limtronik and GOEPEL electronic expand cooperation

The long-term collaboration between test system vendor GOEPEL electronic and contract manufacturer Limtronik is going into a new round.

GOEPEL electronic announces the incorporation of Limtronik as a new member into the cooperation network “EMS Partner Program”. The future cooperation is focussed on joint activities for knowledge transfer concerning test methods, strategies and practice-oriented approaches.



“Limtronik, as customer of our Boundary Scan, AOI and AXI solutions, has a solid reputation in the field of EMS providers. The company’s products offer a high level of quality as well as Limtronik’s service and support”, says Enrico Lusky, Sales Manager Boundary Scan systems/Automated Inspection (AOI/AXI/SPI) with GOEPEL electronic. “That’s why we are very pleased to welcome this highly innovative company into our EMS Partner Program. We are looking forward to future joint activities that will result in win-win situations for both Limtronik’s customers and our partnership.”



Markus Mink, Technical Manager with Limtronik, adds: “I and my colleagues are glad that this step will help us to offer even more expertise and test depth for our customers. We’ve already been successfully utilizing the Boundary Scan test method in many applications. Utilizing GOEPEL electronic’s Boundary Scan solutions for test and programming means added values for our customers. Limtronik and GOEPEL electronic maintain a very good long-term cooperation on the fields of Boundary Scan, AOI and AXI.”