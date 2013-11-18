© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Tabemax invests in new equipment

“Except in 2008-2009, when the economic downturn was visible for all companies, we haven't seen any signs of a stagnation,” co-owner, Maciej Drecki, told evertiq. “Our revenue has grown 8-12% annually in recent years.”

Tabemax has seen a constant growth in order volume from its existing customers, as well as acquiring few new. Tabemax has in recent months invested in new equipment; comprised of a EKRA X3 screen printer, a KOLB PSB400 automatic cleaning system, a reflow oven and ERSA HOTFLOW 3/14e as well as a few other ancillary equipment.



Further more, in 1Q of 2014, the company will install brand new SMT line, based on two pick & place M20 units from i-PULSE. Also, the next ErsaPowerflow N2 will be installed at the same time.