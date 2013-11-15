© evertiq Electronics Production | November 15, 2013
38'000 visitors at Productronica 2013
Productronica 2013 has after four days come to an end. This year we saw more international visitors and had some great interviews. But how did the exhibitors /visitor numbers actually look like?
After four days, the outcome of the 20th productronica was very positive: About 38'000 visitors from 83 countries participated in the fair. Compared to 2011, there was another sharp increase in the number of visitors from abroad – especially from non-EU countries. Above all, there were large increases in the number of visitors from the Russian Federation, China and Turkey. Overall, the share of international visitors increased from 48 percent to 52 percent. Among other things, the quality of the trade visitors was reflected by concrete business transactions.
As far as other European countries are concerned, the number of visitors from France, Spain and Romania increased considerably. Besides Germany, the countries with the largest number of visitors were (in this order): Italy, Austria, Switzerland and the Russian Federation.
A total of 1'220 companies from 39 countries (2011: 1'189 companies from 39 countries) presented their innovations and solutions on 41'242 square meters (net) of exhibition space. At 14 percent, the share of international exhibitors was up considerably. There were also nine international joint exhibits at this year's fair: Besides France, Great Britain, Japan, Austria and Hungary, for the first time ever Estonia, Morocco, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic were also rep-resented.
As far as other European countries are concerned, the number of visitors from France, Spain and Romania increased considerably. Besides Germany, the countries with the largest number of visitors were (in this order): Italy, Austria, Switzerland and the Russian Federation.
A total of 1'220 companies from 39 countries (2011: 1'189 companies from 39 countries) presented their innovations and solutions on 41'242 square meters (net) of exhibition space. At 14 percent, the share of international exhibitors was up considerably. There were also nine international joint exhibits at this year's fair: Besides France, Great Britain, Japan, Austria and Hungary, for the first time ever Estonia, Morocco, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic were also rep-resented.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments