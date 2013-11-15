© evertiq

38'000 visitors at Productronica 2013

Productronica 2013 has after four days come to an end. This year we saw more international visitors and had some great interviews. But how did the exhibitors /visitor numbers actually look like?

After four days, the outcome of the 20th productronica was very positive: About 38'000 visitors from 83 countries participated in the fair. Compared to 2011, there was another sharp increase in the number of visitors from abroad – especially from non-EU countries. Above all, there were large increases in the number of visitors from the Russian Federation, China and Turkey. Overall, the share of international visitors increased from 48 percent to 52 percent. Among other things, the quality of the trade visitors was reflected by concrete business transactions.



As far as other European countries are concerned, the number of visitors from France, Spain and Romania increased considerably. Besides Germany, the countries with the largest number of visitors were (in this order): Italy, Austria, Switzerland and the Russian Federation.



A total of 1'220 companies from 39 countries (2011: 1'189 companies from 39 countries) presented their innovations and solutions on 41'242 square meters (net) of exhibition space. At 14 percent, the share of international exhibitors was up considerably. There were also nine international joint exhibits at this year's fair: Besides France, Great Britain, Japan, Austria and Hungary, for the first time ever Estonia, Morocco, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic were also rep-resented.