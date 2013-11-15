© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Incap streamlines Finish operations

Incap Corporation has concluded the co-operative negotiations, which were launched on 30 September 2013 with the personnel working at corporate services in Finland.

A total of 19 employees were included in the negotiations. As a result, employment contracts of 11 persons will be terminated. Most of the remaining tasks will be transferred to factory organisations, rearranged or combined with other tasks in the company.



Incap will renew the corporate structure as a part of its turnaround program launched in October 2013. After the reorganisation Incap will have a streamlined central organisation providing the factories with services in Finance, HR and IT. There will be three factories: Tumkur in India, Kuressaare in Estonia and Vaasa in Finland.