ECD announces key staff promotion

ECD promoted Kimberly Solonka to the role of Sales Manager. Previously, Solonka had territory responsibility for Asia, Latin America and the Northeastern region of the Americas. In her new position, she will direct and oversee all sales strategy and activity worldwide.

Having worked in the electronics industry for over 13 years, the past nine of which have been spent at ECD, Solonka brings broad experience and in-depth knowledge to her role as ECD Sales Manager. "During her tenure at ECD, Solonka has helped hundreds of customers improve yields and reduce costs through successful implementation of ECD’s data-rich thermal profiling and measurement systems. She looks forward to expanding on that track record, leading a dynamic and committed ECD sales team toward broader global reach and insightful customer partnerships", a small press release states.